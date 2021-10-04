In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 4 October 2021 6:46 pm / 0 comments

With the re-opening of numerous sectors and resumption of activities, the motorsport community is back in swing with track days (and nights) opening up once again. One such instance has also seen a now-familiar vehicle take to the track for a proper workout, with a seasoned expert at its helm.

Enter stage right, the latest evolution of the modified Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship, most recently named “Miltank” after the Pokemon of a similar colour, and formerly known as “Bumblebee”. As you’ll get to watch in the footage below, this modified example of Proton’s B-segment SUV manages an impressive turn of speed at the 5.5 km-long Sepang International Circuit.

Here, the X50 is driven by Malaysian professional racer Mark Darwin, and track preparation for the SUV has included height- and damping 32-step adjustable suspension by DWD, high-performance bushings, SuperCircuit chassis strengthening bars, SuperCircuit catless exhaust downpipe and a custom-tuned ECU, according to the All In Cross Fifty Accessories Malaysia Facebook page.

All in, the engine upgrades yield a claimed 200 hp and 310 Nm of torque at its front wheels – a considerable set of gains over the X50 Flagship’s factory standard figures of 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Engine internals and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission have remained standard.

Other modifications already made to this X50 include a big brake kit upgrade to a set of Brembo six-piston calipers on 405 mm-diameter vented and drilled brake discs – the latter of a similar size to those on the Cadillac CTS-V.

Meanwhile, the rear axle gets a pair of four-piston calipers on 380 mm brake discs, and other brake components such as the booster have been changed to match the larger, more capable components. Rolling stock as previously specified by “Miltank” owner, Lee was a set of 20-inch alloys from AD Wheels shod in 235/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, though for this track outing, a set of Volk Racing TE37 wheels have been fitted.

In the hands of Mark Darwin, this modified X50 managed a lap time of 2 minutes 47.94 seconds around the full Sepang International Circuit, and based on the supplied footage, appears to be achieved in traffic as well. For comparison, a Renault Clio RS 200 EDC achieved a similar lap time of 2 minutes 48.001 seconds around the same circuit seven years ago, with Denis Lian at its controls.

Modified the X50 may be, to achieve a comparable lap time to that of a hot hatch is quite some feat for something intended from the factory as a family car, isn’t it? For the Proton X50 owners among you – what are some tweaks you’ve applied to your own vehicles, or if you haven’t, do you plan to?

