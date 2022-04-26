In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 April 2022 1:11 pm / 0 comments

After the announcement by distributors Fast Bikes in February, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is now in Malaysia, priced at RM130,900. This top-of-the-range Triumph adventure-touring machine comes in two variants, the base model available in Sapphire Black or Snowdonia White at RM130,900, while the Matte Khaki Tiger 2100 Rally Explorer 1200 goes for RM131,900, a RM1,000 premium.

The Tiger 1200’s all-new T-place crank inline-triple engine displacing 1,160 cc and liquid-cooling, DOHC and 12 valves delivers 148 hp at 9,000 rpm with 130 Nm of torque available at 7,000 rpm. For comparison, the BMW Motorrad R1250 GSA – RM136,500 in Malaysia – with its boxer-twin gets 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Fuel capacity for the Explorer version on the Tiger 1200 is 30-litres, identical to the R1250 GSA. Power for the Tiger 1200 goes through ground via a six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive, while tubeless spoked wheel sizing is 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, fitted with 90/90 front and 150/70 rear Metzeler Karoo Street rubber.

Six ride modes are available in the riding aids suite – Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro – while Optimised Cornering Traction Control comes as standard. Also standard equipment on the Rally Explorer is Triumph’s Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental.

The system provides Blind Spot Assist using a rear facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and Lane Change Assist, which gives warning if the rider indicates to change lane and there is a vehicle approaching.

Suspension at the front end is done with Showa 49 mm diameter upside-down semi-avtice damping forks while the back is held up with a Showa monoshock with semi-active damping and electronic preload adjustment, with suspension travel identical at both ends at 220 mm. Brembo provides M4.32 Stylema brake callipers for the front, clamping twin 320 mm floating discs, with Magura HC1 span-adjustable radial master cylinder with two-channel ABS as standard.

Weighing in at 261 kg with a 90% full fuel tank, the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer comes with a two position adjustable seat, placing the rider either 875 mm or 890 mm off the ground. Inside the cockpit a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen comes with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity enabling phone calls, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Rounding the list of riding conveniences is cruise control, heated grips, heated seat, USB charging port and type pressure monitoring system. Also standard is Triumph Shift Assist for clutches gear changes and Hill Hold Control for setting off on a steep incline.