26 April 2022

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is reportedly joining a bid to buy the Chelsea Football Club. The Brit is part of a consortium led by former Liverpool FC chairman Martin Broughton and tennis icon Serena Williams, F1 reports.

When contacted by Broughton, the 37-year-old F1 star said the opportunity to buy Chelsea FC is “one of the greatest,” and that the move “very much aligned with my values.” Hamilton – tipped to have contributed £10 million (RM55.5 million) to the bid – has been a supporter of Arsenal since he was five, but claims that he’s “ultimately a sporting fan.”

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the most successful. When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow’; this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great,” Hamilton said.

“They have been quite leading in their work in diversity and inclusion and becoming more diverse and progressive. Our goal is to continue the work that they have already done and have even more of an impact and engage more with the community,” the Brit added.

Broughton was previously the chairman and CEO of British American Tobacco, during which he formed the British American Racing F1 team. This later became the Mercedes team that Hamilton now drives for.

Chelsea FC was put up for sale last month after Roman Abramovich – its owner since 2003 – was sanctioned by the British government in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who has close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, said the proceeds of the sale will be used “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”