In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2022 9:46 am / 0 comments

PDRM’s Ops Selamat will start this Friday (April 29) till May 8 for the Hari Raya peak travel season, and the cops will be on the lookout for motorists with arrest warrants and outstanding saman. Those in the latter camp will be brought to a nearby police station, whereas those with unpaid summonses will be asked to pay up.

Deputy IGP Datuk Razarudin Husain said that officers will be optimising the use of speed-detecting in-car radar along the highways and main roads during Ops Selamat.

“The in-car radar will will allow all police patrol cars to track any vehicle involved in crime or owners with a crime record wanted by police. The traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will also use the Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) to track motorists who have unpaid saman and traffic arrest warrants,” he said during yesterday’s launch of Ops Selamat 18.

So, if you have a long list of outstanding saman, it’s better to pay up and balik kampung with a clean slate; else, you run the risk of being pulled over. That’s inconvenient at best, and trouble at worst.