In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 April 2022 5:40 pm / 0 comments

2021 Suzuki Gixxer SF250

For Malaysian riders waiting for Suzuki’s 250 cc models, the 2022 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250, expect to see the pair here in 2023. First launched in the India market in 2019, the Gixxer is also in Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, as well as the Philippines, so many have asked if this pair of quarter-litre Suzukis will make to Malaysia.

The answer, you will be glad to hear, is yes, but not so quickly. Following the recent launch of the Suzuki Raider F150i, GSX-S150 and GSX-R150 in Malaysia, along with the bigger motorcycles in Suzuki Malaysia’s range, the Gixxer in 250 and SF250 variants will be released sometime next year.

2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250

paultan.org was not given a specific date, but our source inside Suzuki Malaysia whose credentials are impeccable told us an expected launch date is at least a year away, at a minimum. As for pricing, the Gixxer 250 and SF250 will be in line with competition in the local market such as the KTM Duke 250, retailing at RM21,500.

Both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 are mechanically similar with the Gixxer 250 being a naked sports while the Gixxer SF250 is a sportsbike with full fairing. As per standard styling dynamics, the Gixxer 250 comes with taller handlebars with the Gixxer SF250 has semi-raised clip-ons.

Both quarter-litre Suzukis carry the same power plant, a SOHC, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill, displacing 249 cc. With the engine fed by EFI, power is claimed to be 26 hp at 9,000 rpm while 22.6 Nm of torque comes in at 7,500 rpm.

Those who may be asking if the two-cylinder Suzuki GSX-R 250 will be brought in, this will not happen as that is a model intended for the China market. Based on the older Suzuki Inazuma 250 engine, the GSX-R250 does not meet current emissions regulations for many countries.