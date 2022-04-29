In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Hafriz Shah / 29 April 2022 8:17 pm / 0 comments

While out shooting our usual car review pictures in Putrajaya today, our resident photographers stumbled upon a video production crew working around a shrouded car. Intrigued, they hung around with their longest zoom lenses out, waiting to catch the hero car uncovered.

As the shoot wrapped, the car was to be moved to a carrier. Our photographers pounced at the opportunity to grab a few shots in and lo and behold, we now have our first few photos of the soon-to-be-launched 2022 Proton Saga MC2!

Now obviously, many of you would have already seen leaked photos of the updated sedan taken from inside the factory by now, so this isn’t quite a groundbreaking reveal of any sort. However, us at paultan.org have always made it a point not to publish leaked photos taken from private facilities as such, so here’s our first real look at the Saga MC2 (second minor change).

Forgive the blurriness, as we were camped far away – trust us, these were not taken with potato cameras; quite the opposite, really. Still, the new grille with the latest round Proton logo can be seen quite clearly, together with the red ethereal bow tucked neatly below it. The shuriken-like new alloy wheels can be made out too, as can the blacked out side mirrors.

Beyond the obvious changes, the Saga appears to be pretty much the same as before. The bumpers and light clusters front and back look unchanged. Those expecting a more elaborate visual change may be disappointed, but this is a minor change exercise after all.

Anyway, we already know what to expect beyond the few exterior updates, courtesy of a leaked document that made the rounds earlier this month. The Saga MC2 will receive a new range-topping 1.3L Premium S AT variant, featuring the new 15-inch wheels, front bodykit, side skirts, auto-fold side mirrors and an updated trunk lid with a release switch.

Inside, it will get an updated instrument cluster, leatherette covers for the steering wheel and seats, keyless entry with a push start button and a sportier looking black headliner. Again, nothing game changing, but it will at least bring it up to par with its only competition, the Perodua Bezza in terms of interior amenities. The new seven-inch floating touchscreen head unit will surpass that, even.

Beyond that, the 1.3 Standard AT variant is set to receive electronic stability control (ESC), which is big news. The base 1.3 Standard MT will still exist at least – being Proton’s last surviving car with a manual transmission – though without the crucial electronic aid.

Anyway, what do you think of the 2022 Proton Saga MC2 for now – a welcome update, or are the changes too minor to make a dent? Comment below!