Proton has announced that beginning May 1, 2022, all orders placed for its vehicles will not be delivered before July 1, 2022. According to the national carmaker, this is due to production delays arising from the global semiconductor shortage as well as supply chain disruptions brought on by the lingering effects of the pandemic.

As such, Proton vehicles ordered from today onwards will be subject to sales and service tax (SST) as they will only be delivered after the current SST exemption period ends on June 30, 2022. The company apologised to those who are affected by this issue and said it is focused on maximising vehicle production to make deliveries as soon as possible.

It added that a new price list will be issued soon, once all factors including the reinstatement of SST have been calculated. The SST exemption was first announced by the government back in June 2020 as part of its short-term economic recovery plan, with 100% exemption for locally-assembled (CKD) cars and 50% for fully-imported (CBU) cars.

Originally scheduled to end on December 31, 2020, the SST exemption period was was later extended to June 30, 2021, and then to December 31, 2021, and again to June 30, 2022.