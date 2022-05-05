In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2022 2:58 pm / 7 comments

BMW will be bringing back the CSL badge with the G82-generation M4, as the lightweight, high-performance special has been scheduled for debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este which takes place from May 20 at Lake Como, Italy, the German automaker has announced.

Along with the announcement, BMW released a pair of images via Facebook – which have since been removed – of the upcoming M4 CSL, which offers a glimpse of the front and rear of the upcoming, performance-enhanced coupé.

From what’s visible in the pair of teaser images initially released, the M4 CSL is set to wear a set of LED daytime running lights in yellow as seen on the M5 CS, and a much more aggressive front bumper splitter, while the rear end is shown with a pronounced lip on the bootlid, which was also a design element on the E46 M3 CSL.

According to a future products plan posted to a Bimmerpost forum last year, the M4 CSL has been said to output 547 PS from its engine which will drive the rear wheels exclusively through an automatic transmission, and will be joined by an uprated variant of its four-door sibling which will be the upcoming M3 CS.

Other equipment said to come with the upcoming M4 CSL will be a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels with the options of sport or track-focused tyres, carbon-fibre parts, M bucket seats as standard or racing bucket seats as an option, and an Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel.

At present, the G80 M3/G82 M4 duo are powered by the manufacturer’s S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine which outputs 480 PS and 550 Nm of torque in standard form, or 510 PS and 650 Nm of torque in their respective Competition variants. In 2021, the M3 and M4 became available with xDrive all-wheel-drive.

Aside from the E46 M3 CSL, a more recent iteration of the Coupé Sport Leichtbau badge surfaced with the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept in 2015 as a tip of the hat to the E9 3.0 CSL from 1972. The Hommage concept was a more flamboyant interpretation of the original, its exterior also featuring a large rear wing, roof-mounted spoiler and deep front bumper lip.