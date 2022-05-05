In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2022 10:38 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Here are more spyshots of the 2022 Proton Saga MC2, which launch should be just around the corner now. We’ve seen the updated Saga’s exterior – here, we get to see more of those, close up, as well as the interior of the car, which sports a few changes.

We’ll start with the red highlights, which appear as rings surrounding the dials in the meter panel. Coloured meter rings aren’t a new idea for the Saga – the Anniversary Edition from 2020 had yellow rings as well as highlights on the air con vents and centre stack.

The MC2 goes further with the red though. Here, the “sporty colour” surrounds the central AC vents, as opposed to just highlights on the adjusters. The tiny chrome strip that separates the steering buttons are also in red here. We can’t see the side AC vents, but they should be in red as well to match the central vents. The red treatment probably won’t go as far as the Iriz Active or Myvi AV facelift, but they’re welcome.

Click to enlarge

Also new is the AC control panel, which has knobs on either end and two buttons in the middle. The knobs look like those on the Iriz Active, but there are no piano-style keys and display here. It looks a lot better than the current car’s basic-looking three-dial layout.

It appears that there’s a new OS for the infotainment system as well, judging by the home screen, which has more icons and colour. There’s also a Perodua-style “please check your belongings” warning when one turns off the engine, reminding you to bring along your baby, bag and laptop. Lastly, the Saga gets Proton’s new round logo on the steering.

As for the exterior, the changes are very minor. The grille gets Proton’s new logo, and there’s a red ethereal bow cradling the grille, X50-style. We can also see a shuriken-style two-tone pattern for the new alloy wheels and black side mirrors on this top-spec example. Everything else appears unchanged, including the bumper and lights at both ends, but look closely and you’ll see a bodykit.

Click to enlarge

A leaked document that made the rounds earlier this month tells us all we need to know about the Saga MC2. There’s will be a new range-topping 1.3L Premium S AT variant, and it will featuring the new 15-inch wheels and bodykit you see here, auto-fold side mirrors and an updated trunk lid with a release switch.

Other goodies listed in the document are an updated instrument cluster, leatherette covers for the steering wheel and seats, keyless entry with a push start button and a black headliner. Beyond that, the 1.3 Standard AT variant is set to receive electronic stability control (ESC). The 1.3 Standard MT won’t have ESC, but it will continue to exist as Proton’s sole manual transmission car.

What do you think of the 2022 Proton Saga MC2’s changes and interior updates?

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga MC2 spyshots