In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 May 2022 12:28 pm / 1 comment

There have been 9,816 road accidents reported since the start of Ops Selamat 18 on April 29 till May 4. In those six days, 113 have died on the roads. That’s just past the halfway mark of Ops Selamat, which goes on till May 8. Most of the balik kampung trips have been made, and it’s now the pulang ke bandar phase of the holidays.

Deputy IGP Datuk Razarudin Husain told Bernama that on May 4 (Wednesday), 24 people died on Malaysian roads, slightly down from the 28 deaths recorded on the first day of Hari Raya (May 2).

Of the 113 deaths in six days, 72 were motorcycle riders and pillions, 30 were car drivers and passengers, six were pedestrians, two were van occupants, two were 4×4 occupants and one was in a taxi.

Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents at 2,160, followed by Johor (1,372), Perak (982), Kuala Lumpur (875), Penang (803), Kedah (659), Pahang (561) and Negeri Sembilan (507). Most of the accidents happened in town roads (3,876), followed by federal roads (2,148), state roads (1,937) and highways (1,043).

Razarudin said that in the first six days of Ops Selamat 18, PDRM issued a total of 26,837 summonses for the six major road offences. Of that, 25,582 saman were for speeding. The cops are now using drones to track down those who cut queues using highway emergency lanes – check out their eyes in the skies in action here.

This reverse exodus back to the Klang Valley for those who took leave after the public holidays has started. Ensure that your vehicle is in good condition, stay alert on the road and drive/ride safe. Traffic is sure to be heavy, so be prepared for a long journey.