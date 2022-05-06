In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2022 2:59 pm / 2 comments

The Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are often considered the go-to options for buyers who want a large MPV with plenty of interior space and a touch of luxury. Said MPVs are extremely popular, so much so that after years of both being offered by grey import dealers, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) decided to officially sell them here.

However, what if you wanted something even larger? Well, over in Thailand, buyers there have access to the Majesty, which is essentially a luxury version of the latest Commuter (also known as the HiAce) passenger van that made its debut back in 2019. The Majesty goes by other names too, as it is known as the GranAce in Japan as well as the Granvia in Taiwan and Australia.

The Majesty beats the Alphard and Vellfire when it comes to size, as it measures 5,265 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, 1,990 mm tall and packs a wheelbase spanning 3,210 mm. By comparison, its 320 mm/330 mm longer, 100 mm wider and 95 mm taller than the Alphard and Vellfire, which are 4,945 mm (Alphard) or 4,935 mm (Vellfire) long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,895 mm tall. The Majesty’s wheelbase is also 210 mm longer than the 3,000 mm of those MPVs.

With its larger dimensions, the Majesty can accommodate up to 11 passengers in a 3-2-2-4 layout, which is more than the max of eight passengers (2-3-3 layout) of the other monocoque-built Toyota MPVs. Of course, all three have other seating configurations available in selected markets with fewer seats for increased passenger comfort (legroom, shoulder room, etc.)

In the markets it is sold in, the Majesty/GranAce/Granvia is powered by a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that drives the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. In Japan and Australia, the mill serves up 177 PS (174 hp) and 450 Nm of torque, but in Thailand, the figures are 163 PS (161 hp) and 420 Nm.

In Thailand, the Majesty is offered in three variants, with the base Standard retailing for 1.709 million baht (RM217,611), followed by the Premium at 1.899 million baht (RM241,769) and the range-topping Grande at 2.199 million baht (RM279,963). While it is a bigger vehicle than the Alphard sold there, the latter commands a higher price tag of between 3.838 and 5.458 million baht (RM488,701 and RM694,970).

On the top-spec Grande, features include plenty of chrome exterior bits, power-sliding doors, LED headlamps and taillights, a seven-inch head unit, a 12-speaker sound system, powered second-row seats and driver’s seat, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, keyless entry and start, nine airbags as well as a full suite of passive and Toyota Safety Sense active systems.

Currently, the Majesty isn’t officially sold in Malaysia, and you probably won’t find any Majesty listings by grey import dealers. However, there plenty of GranAce units imported from Japan available, with prices around the RM400,000 mark. In Japan, the GranAce goes for between 6.2 and 6.5 million yen (RM207,762 and RM217,815) across its G (eight-seater) and Premium (six-seater) variants.

At around RM400,000, these grey import GranAce units would therefore be positioned (price-wise) between the UMWT-sourced Vellfire 2.5L (RM367,881 OTR without insurance) and Alphard 3.5L (RM464,000). If we extrapolate from Thailand’s pricing, the entry-level Majesty is about 55% less than the cheapest Alphard there, so the Majesty would theoretically be around RM208,800 here, although it will realistically be higher than that at maybe RM350,000?

At that price point, the Majesty does sound like quite an appealing offering for those who want something larger than the Alphard and Vellfire, don’t you think? Would you welcome a vehicle like the Majesty here or is the current crop of premium Toyota MPVs already large enough and there’s no need for something larger? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Toyota Majesty (Thailand market)