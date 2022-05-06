In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 May 2022 6:34 pm / 1 comment

Better known for its off-road tyres in Malaysia, BFGoodrich has updated its on-road touring offering with the launch of the Advantage Touring. Designed to cover a wide range of sedans, pick-up trucks, MPVs and SUVs, the new rubber – which replaces the Advantage T/A Drive and SUV models – is said to offer low noise, stable handling and braking and greater efficiency.

Key features include an asymmetric, non-directional tread pattern with a simpler, more dynamic design, which not only mimics the brand’s road racing tyres but has also been computer-optimised to reduce cabin noise. The rigid tread blocks and shoulder also provide more responsive handling and control, while the large block design and deep grooves offer better wet and dry braking performance.

Elsewhere, the interlocking band technology reduces friction and heat, thereby improving fuel economy. The optimised contact patch has also been designed specifically for markets with “severe heat conditions,” such as Malaysia.

The BFGoodrich Advantage Touring is now available at all authorised BFGoodrich dealers nationwide, although no pricing has been released as yet. Touted as a “one-stop” tyre, it is offered with a staggeringly wide lineup of sizes, ranging from 13 to 20 inches in diameter. There are 67 tyre sizes in all (with H, T and V speed ratings), 30 of which are new.