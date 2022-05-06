In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Jonathan Lee / 6 May 2022 2:25 pm / 0 comments

The documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been nothing but a success for the sport, bringing the pinnacle of motorsport to people who otherwise wouldn’t have tuned in on Sundays to see 20 men drive around in circles. So it’s to absolutely no one’s surprise that Netflix confirmed it has renewed the show for not one, but two more seasons.

According to the streaming giant, Drive to Survive has grown in popularity over time, with Season 4 “attracting the biggest audience to date” and breaking into service’s weekly Top 10 in 56 countries. That’s hardly surprising, given that the ten latest episodes chronicled the nail-biting 2021 season and the epic, down-to-the-wire title fight between Lewis Hamilton and eventual champion Max Verstappen.

The fifth season will cover this year’s championship, which features new cars – designed specifically to improve the racing – and what is shaping up to be an fascinating duel between Verstappen and new pretender Charles Leclerc. As usual, Netflix is touting “unprecedented access” and “never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

Drive to Survive has come under fire from drivers and other personnel due to the over-dramatisation of certain elements, which has even caused Verstappen to refuse to participate in the show. But it has been instrumental in widening the sport’s appeal, especially in the lucrative United States where F1 has previously struggled. It’s no coincidence that the announcement was made on the eve of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend, the second US race on the calendar – with a third, in Las Vegas, due to be held in 2023.