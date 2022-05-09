Driving over the speed limit led the list of summonses issued for six major offenses within the first nine days of Ops Selamat 18 being launched. According to the deputy inspector-general of police, Datuk Razarudin Husain, speeding was by far the most common traffic offence motorists were caught for.
He said that a total of 222,512 summonses had been issued so far, and driving over the speed limit recorded the highest number of summonses, with 212,469 summonses given for the particular offence. This was followed by 3,613 summonses involving traffic light offenses, Sinar Harian reports.
“Besides that, a total of 2,903 summonses were issued for queue-cutting offenses, 1,712 summonses involving the use of communication devices whilst driving, 1,080 summonses for double-line cutting offenses and 735 summonses for driving on the emergency lane,” he said.
He added that a total of 148 fatal accidents involving 154 deaths were recorded nationwide in the nine-day period. He said that motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for the highest number of deaths, at 97 cases.
Razarudin said that the total number of road mishaps over the nine days had also increased compared to Ops Selamat 15. “During the same period, Ops Selamat 18 recorded 14,536 accidents compared to Ops Selamat 15, which only recorded 14,250 accident cases,” he said.
Comments
wait for 50% discount
222k samans at RM300 then discount 70% still PDRM untung bersih RM 46million wei! Bagus xbagus. Bagussss…..
95% summons for speeding…seriously, highway speed need to be raised to 160kmh
and slow vehicle shud stayed on left lane.
We had over 9816 accidents during 6 days Raya OPS.
https://paultan.org/2022/05/06/113-kematian-bagi-enam-hari-pertama-ops-selamat-18/
Speeding still okay as they are alive to pay later at 70% discount.
Accident died is no good, as the dead cannot pay saman even when give 90% discount.
Those 200,000 speeding excessively are racing to their early gaveyard unconsciously.
Even if they dont die prematurely,some may end up in a wheelchair for life.
Going to court sentencing for these speedy gonzalez…no need fines(later give discounts again)..sentence them to 1-2 years jail. Not enough jail buildings..build special jails for these 200,000 dudes.We have tons of qualified contractors who can start work immediately to build 10 ft by 6 ft prefab jail cells.(can spur construction sector)
The soft approach from PDRM is not heeded.So lets get tough.
Waiting for 300 Keluarga Malaysia day discount.
Government should provide a special exemption to EV so that won’t be fine for speeding because most have top speed of around 180 only
When talking about speeding saman. Most will think about +130kmh speed. But there are a lot of road with 70 kmh 80kmh nonsense. These what need to change.