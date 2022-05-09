In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 May 2022 2:43 pm / 9 comments

Driving over the speed limit led the list of summonses issued for six major offenses within the first nine days of Ops Selamat 18 being launched. According to the deputy inspector-general of police, Datuk Razarudin Husain, speeding was by far the most common traffic offence motorists were caught for.

He said that a total of 222,512 summonses had been issued so far, and driving over the speed limit recorded the highest number of summonses, with 212,469 summonses given for the particular offence. This was followed by 3,613 summonses involving traffic light offenses, Sinar Harian reports.

“Besides that, a total of 2,903 summonses were issued for queue-cutting offenses, 1,712 summonses involving the use of communication devices whilst driving, 1,080 summonses for double-line cutting offenses and 735 summonses for driving on the emergency lane,” he said.

He added that a total of 148 fatal accidents involving 154 deaths were recorded nationwide in the nine-day period. He said that motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for the highest number of deaths, at 97 cases.

Razarudin said that the total number of road mishaps over the nine days had also increased compared to Ops Selamat 15. “During the same period, Ops Selamat 18 recorded 14,536 accidents compared to Ops Selamat 15, which only recorded 14,250 accident cases,” he said.