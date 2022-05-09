In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 May 2022 3:02 pm / 4 comments

After JPJ invited everyone on the road to be its mata-mata during the Hari Raya travel period, I’d have expected a lot more than 245 reports from the public. But that was the number of reports motorists sent in via the [email protected] app since April 29.

According to JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli, most of the reports were of offenders cutting queues and using the emergency lane. “The app was just launched a week before Aidilfitri and we received good cooperation from road users nationwide,” he said, reported by Bernama.

The JPJ man said that some of the reports saw action taken between 48 to 72 hours. “Many thanks to all Malaysians that were willing to help us enforce road traffic rules by sending in videos and pictures via the [email protected] system,” he added.

The [email protected] app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android phones, and users will need to activate GPS to pin down the location. No mention of the App Store – perhaps usage can be widened if there’s an iOS version of the app.

Public reports aside, Aedy Fadly said that JPJ inspected 89,490 vehicles in the Ops Bersepadu road safety campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri. From there, 18,690 notices for various offences were issued, and of the total, the most popular offences were not having a driving license and not having valid road tax.