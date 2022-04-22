In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 April 2022 5:06 pm / 12 comments

The public has been asked to be ‘spies’ (mata-mata) on behalf of the JPJ this Raya season by sending in info of lawbreakers on the road. JPJ is having its Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri from April 29 to May 8 in conjunction with the festive season.

The appeal was made by Aedy Fadly Ramli, deputy director of planning an operations at JPJ. He said that info in photo and video form can be passed on to JPJ via the [email protected] mobile app, which is available on the Google Play Store.

“Besides 2,200 law enforcers that are surveying on the field, info from e-Aduan also helps us track motorists who purposely break the rules. So, we urge the public to record pictures or videos of incidents together with short info so action can be taken against them,” he told reporters at Juru yesterday night, reported by Sinar Harian.

The JPJ man believes that there will be motorists who will cut queues or drive on the emergency lane when faced with traffic jams over the Raya period. He said that based on the reports received, JPJ will take action against offenders in 48 to 72 hours. The department will also place officers at 15 hotspots nationwide to ensure that motorists obey the laws.

Motorists have been reminded to follow all the rules when making the balik kampung journey or face compounds and court action. Of late, there have been an increase in reports from the public on irresponsible road users displaying selfish behaviour and showing disregard to rules, JPJ says.