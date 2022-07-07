In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2022 4:44 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has launched Op Khas Hari Raya Aidiladha which will run until next Wednesday (July 13, 2022) to ensure a smooth and safe journey for road users who are heading back to their hometowns for the holiday.

Speaking to Bernama, JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said the operation will focus more on express bus drivers. “Express bus drivers will be monitored at 28 main bus terminals nationwide by officers disguised as passengers and we will also be deployed along the highway,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

In addition to express bus drivers, the operation will also monitor nine major offences, including speeding, not using seat belts, overloading of hazardous materials. Individuals driving without a licence or an expired one will also be nabbed by the department. “Vehicles with expired road tax will also be seized in this operation,” said Aedy.

He advised road users to always be careful and abide by road safety rules and has called on the public to report on traffic offences through the [email protected] mobile app.