In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 July 2022 9:53 am / 0 comments

Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Haji falls on this Sunday, July 10, which means that next Monday is a public holiday and many will balik kampung to celebrate. You’ve seen the travel time advisory (TTA) for the Karak Highway and East Coast Highway (LPT1) for those heading east; now here’s the TTA for the PLUS North South Highway for the July 7-12 travel period.

“We are expecting about 1.9 million vehicles to use the highway each day this Aidiladha in comparison to the current 1.8 million vehicles plying our highway daily, so some congestion and a prolonged travel time are to be expected. Therefore, we strongly advise highway users to adhere to our TTA, plan out their journeys beforehand, and make the necessary preparations for a longer journey,” said PLUS COO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

For the balik kampung from July 7-10, those heading from the Klang Valley to further destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (North), and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 10am. Those who are going to nearer destinations and other states are advised to enter the PLUS after 1pm.

As for the pulang ke bandar return trip from July 10-12, everyone should enter the highway before 9am. PLUS says that the TTA is designed based on historical traffic data and its purpose is to distribute traffic and circumvent the convergence of traffic. When vehicles enter the highway at the same time, congestion on major stretches, toll plazas and rest areas occur.

“Based on our studies of the return journey to Klang Valley, highway users can expect an extension of up to twice as long as the average travel time on the highway if they choose not to adhere to the TTA schedule as advised,” Zakaria added.

Regular traffic updates are provided through the @PLUSTrafik Twitter service, the PLUS app, the toll free PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000, the Putri chatbot, on electronic message signs (VMS) along the highway and via radio announcements. The PLUS App also provides live CCTV feed of critical locations along the highway, a toll fare calculator and a built-in journey planner.

Use Waze or Google Maps, ensure that your car is serviced and in good condition, and your Touch n Go card (or eWallet for RFID users) is loaded up. Drive safe. And don’t use the emergency lane.