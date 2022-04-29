In Honda, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 29 April 2022 10:27 am / 3 comments

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is right around the corner. After two pandemic-stricken years, the atmosphere – or vibe, rather – this time is different. Malls are packed with the enthused, the Ramadan bazaars have been buzzing, and everyone is excited to make the balik kampung journey.

It really is starting to feel like the good old days. But like every other festivity, there will be those who are unable to be with family (at least not physically), like Joe’s situation in our Hari Raya video.

Whatever your circumstances are, we at paultan.org and Honda Malaysia wish you the warmest of celebrations, and we hope you make the best of this wonderful season.

Spread the Raya love and joy far and wide however you can, and to whomever you care for. Have a blessed Hari Raya, and we hope you enjoy the video above. Once again, selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, everyone!