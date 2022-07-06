In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 July 2022 9:40 am / 0 comments

Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Haji falls on this Sunday, July 10, which means that next Monday is a public holiday. Many will balik kampung to celebrate and concessionaire Anih Berhad is expecting 1,648,000 vehicles on the Karak Highway and 704,000 vehicles on the East Coast Highway (LPT1) over the July 8-11 period.

That’s a lot of cars heading east, given that the average weekend volume is 161,000 cars on the Karak and 65,000 vehicles on the LPT1. So, Anih has issued a travel time advisory (TTA) for those heading east, with day and night options.

The Karak and LPT1 TTA is for the travel period of July 8 (Friday) to July 11 (Monday). For the all-important trip home, vehicles from the Klang Valley heading east at the Gombak toll plaza should enter the highway from 10am to 1pm if they’re heading to Pahang. Another option is between 9pm to 11pm at night.

If you’re heading to Kelantan and Terengganu, enter Karak from 6am to 10am, or 7pm to 10pm. Basically, the further you’re going, the earlier you enter. Free for all from midnight to 6am, where it’s expected to be less congested. Note that express buses heading to the east coast will entering the Gombak toll from 9.30 am to noon and 9.30 pm to midnight, so light vehicles, take note and avoid.

For the return journey to the Klang Valley, those entering the LPT from Pahang (all toll plazas) can do so from 6am to 10am, or 7pm to 11pm. Those from Terengganu, enter the Jabor toll from 10am to 1pm, or from 8pm to 10pm. Lastly, cars from Kelantan are advised to enter the Bentong toll plaza from 5pm onwards.

It’s going to be a long journey, longer than the usual weekend, so ensure that your car is serviced and in good condition, and your Touch n Go card (or eWallet for RFID users) is loaded up. Drive safe and be patient. If you’re one of those who are always tempted by the emergency lane, watch this.