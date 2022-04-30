In Local News / By Paul Tan / 30 April 2022 5:54 pm / 0 comments

Heavy vehicles will be allowed on public roads in Labuan again, following an appeal from the Labuan Freight Forwarders Association (LFFA) through Labuan MCA chief Datuk Chin Hon Vui.

This is subject to the condition that they must follow a travel schedule that avoids clashing with peak hour private vehicle movement.

According to Bernama, this was to facilitate the operation of the oil and gas industry which needs to complete loading activities for offshore operations.

The road ban on heavy vehicles will continue to be in place in the rest of the country, as is the annual tradition in Malaysia to improve traffic during peak festival travel periods. We skipped this ban in 2020 and 2021 obviously because balik kampung was not allowed.

Heavy vehicles are banned from April 30 to May 2, and from May 7-8. There are three categories of heavy vehicles with varying ban periods – Cat 1 is a full ban, Cat 2 lorries are banned from midnight to 8am, and Cat 3 construction vehicles are from 6pm to 6am within a 25 km radius.

Not all lorries are banned though, just very heavy ones. Commercial vehicles carrying goods that are not specifically mentioned in the chart above are allowed to use the roads as normal during the ban period.