After a week of festivities, spending time with our families and friends thanks to the first balik kampung allowed after two years of pandemic lockdowns, the PLUS highway is once again toll-free for a limited period of time for the journey back home.
This final toll-free period announced by the government for the Hari Raya 2022 festivities started at midnight the morning of Saturday May 7 2022 and will end at 11:59 pm Sunday May 8.
The 11:59 pm deadline is key – if you’re late, just exit the highway before 11:59pm at the nearest exit. This will ensure you get free toll for the journey that you’ve already made. After that, you can re-enter the highway and you only have to pay toll for the remaining journey.
The full list of highways in Malaysia with their respective discounted toll rates are as follows:
Toll-free:
1. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS)
2. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan Hubungan Tengah (Elite)
3. Lebuhraya Seremban – Port Dickson (SPDH)
4. Lebuhraya Butterworth – Kulim (BKE)
5. Laluan Kedua Malaysia Singapura (Second Link) (Linkedua)
6. Jambatan Pulau Pinang (Penang Bridge) (JPP)
7. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1
8. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2
9. Lebuhraya KL – Karak (KLK)
50% toll rate discount:
10. Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas)
11. Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong (LDP)
12. Lebuhraya Cheras – Kajang (Grand Saga)
13. Lebuhraya Sungai Besi (Besraya)
14. Lebuhraya Baru Pantai (NPE)
15. Lebuhraya Bertingkat Ampang – KL (AKLEH)
16. Lebuhraya KL-Putrajaya (MEX)
17. Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang (DUKE)
30% toll rate discount:
18. Projek Pengurusan Air Banjir Dan Terowong (Smart Tunnel)
19. Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie (Guthrie Corridor Expressway)
20. Lebuhraya KL- Kuala Selangor (Latar)
21. Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB)