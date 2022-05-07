In Local News / By Paul Tan / 7 May 2022 4:19 pm / 0 comments

After a week of festivities, spending time with our families and friends thanks to the first balik kampung allowed after two years of pandemic lockdowns, the PLUS highway is once again toll-free for a limited period of time for the journey back home.

This final toll-free period announced by the government for the Hari Raya 2022 festivities started at midnight the morning of Saturday May 7 2022 and will end at 11:59 pm Sunday May 8.

The 11:59 pm deadline is key – if you’re late, just exit the highway before 11:59pm at the nearest exit. This will ensure you get free toll for the journey that you’ve already made. After that, you can re-enter the highway and you only have to pay toll for the remaining journey.

The full list of highways in Malaysia with their respective discounted toll rates are as follows:

Toll-free:

1. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS)

2. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan Hubungan Tengah (Elite)

3. Lebuhraya Seremban – Port Dickson (SPDH)

4. Lebuhraya Butterworth – Kulim (BKE)

5. Laluan Kedua Malaysia Singapura (Second Link) (Linkedua)

6. Jambatan Pulau Pinang (Penang Bridge) (JPP)

7. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1

8. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2

9. Lebuhraya KL – Karak (KLK)

50% toll rate discount:

10. Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas)

11. Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong (LDP)

12. Lebuhraya Cheras – Kajang (Grand Saga)

13. Lebuhraya Sungai Besi (Besraya)

14. Lebuhraya Baru Pantai (NPE)

15. Lebuhraya Bertingkat Ampang – KL (AKLEH)

16. Lebuhraya KL-Putrajaya (MEX)

17. Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang (DUKE)

30% toll rate discount:

18. Projek Pengurusan Air Banjir Dan Terowong (Smart Tunnel)

19. Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie (Guthrie Corridor Expressway)

20. Lebuhraya KL- Kuala Selangor (Latar)

21. Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB)