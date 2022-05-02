In Local News / By Paul Tan / 2 May 2022 11:18 am / 0 comments

First of all, Selamat Hari Raya to all Muslim readers, and we hope you are enjoying the festivities with family and friends, and have managed to handle the last minute announcement of Raya today well.

If you’re only making your way back to your hometown today, we have some bad news for you – the first session of the toll free period for Raya journeys officially ended at 11:59pm last night.

The good news is there is another toll free period coming up for the return trip – it starts this weekend from midnight Saturday May 7 until 11:59 pm Sunday May 8.

Here are some tips for making the best of the next toll-free period.

1. If you’re late, exit the highway before 11:59pm and re-enter

To qualify for the free toll, you have to exit the highway before the 11:59pm deadline on Sunday. So what do you have to do if you’re still on the highway before the toll free period ends?

Just leave the highway at the nearest exit to you to get free toll for the journey that you’ve already made, and re-enter the highway. That way, you only have to pay toll for the remaining journey.

2. You can start your journey earlier as long as you exit within the toll-free period

Just like point number 1, the reverse applies. If you enter the highway before May 7, you still get free toll as long as you exit the highway after the midnight of May 7.

You might want to take advantage of this to get most of your travelling done outside the toll-free period to avoid congestion.

3. Remember which payment method you used to enter!

If you have both TnG/SmartTAG and RFID in your car, this may get a bit confusing.

PLUS reminds us that if you enter using TnG/SmartTAG, you need to exit using the same payment method. If you enter using RFID, exit using RFID.

If you mix the payment options, it will result in you getting charged the maximum charge for the highway because your entry point was not recorded on the exit point system.

But hey, if you think about it – if toll is free, does this penalty still apply?

The full list of highways in Malaysia with their respective discounted toll rates over the stipulated periods are as follows:

Toll-free:

1. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS)

2. Lebuhraya Utara Selatan Hubungan Tengah (Elite)

3. Lebuhraya Seremban – Port Dickson (SPDH)

4. Lebuhraya Butterworth – Kulim (BKE)

5. Laluan Kedua Malaysia Singapura (Second Link) (Linkedua)

6. Jambatan Pulau Pinang (Penang Bridge) (JPP)

7. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1

8. Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2

9. Lebuhraya KL – Karak (KLK)

50% toll rate discount:

10. Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas)

11. Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong (LDP)

12. Lebuhraya Cheras – Kajang (Grand Saga)

13. Lebuhraya Sungai Besi (Besraya)

14. Lebuhraya Baru Pantai (NPE)

15. Lebuhraya Bertingkat Ampang – KL (AKLEH)

16. Lebuhraya KL-Putrajaya (MEX)

17. Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang (DUKE)

30% toll rate discount:

18. Projek Pengurusan Air Banjir Dan Terowong (Smart Tunnel)

19. Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie (Guthrie Corridor Expressway)

20. Lebuhraya KL- Kuala Selangor (Latar)

21. Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (LLB)

Once again, selamat hari raya, happy holidays, and stay safe!