According to a report by The Star, the two police outriders who were seen in a recent viral video escorting a private vehicle believed to be driven by the son of an MP, have been transferred to the administrative department pending further investigation.
In an official statement, Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain revealed no orders had been issued by superior officers for the two traffic policemen to serve as outriders for the private vehicle on Saturday (May 7, 2022).
“The act of performing duties without official instructions either from senior officers or task supervisors is a serious offence,” Shuhaily told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters yesterday. He added that PDRM’s Penang contingent would not compromise with any police officer involved in misconduct and/or violation of standard operating procedures.
Under the SOP of the traffic investigation and enforcement department (procedure for arranging traffic and opening traffic routes), the formal application approval process to the department for escort riders must be done within seven days unless there were emergencies. The officer-in-charge will then evaluate the application and decide before approving the application, which is then logged.
The police have contacted the driver of the car, believed to be in his mid-20s, to come forward to submit his statement. “We have asked the individual to step forward to facilitate investigations under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to see if there were any elements of tarnishing the image of the police,” Shuhaily said.
Comments
shame on these penang pakatan DAP MP, simply using outriders for their kids
so which dap mp son is this?
He’s the son of Baling’s MP, UMNO.
baling is in kedah, got nothing to do with penang okay. take my town our of your dirty mouth
If he is son of any DAP MPs, trust me this news will be on the FRONT PAGE of all major local newspapers and will be replayed on TV news 24/7.
you want to use, use lah. but no need to show off on social media
Pity the 2 police outriders being the scapegoat and their superior washed their hands. if they were to say no, they will be penalized for insubordination.
After TH raid now this?
Already tarnish la. Police suppose to be independent. No matter what political party. Those finger pointing should realize no politician should be above the law.