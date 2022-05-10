In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2022 9:45 am / 9 comments

According to a report by The Star, the two police outriders who were seen in a recent viral video escorting a private vehicle believed to be driven by the son of an MP, have been transferred to the administrative department pending further investigation.

In an official statement, Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain revealed no orders had been issued by superior officers for the two traffic policemen to serve as outriders for the private vehicle on Saturday (May 7, 2022).

“The act of performing duties without official instructions either from senior officers or task supervisors is a serious offence,” Shuhaily told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters yesterday. He added that PDRM’s Penang contingent would not compromise with any police officer involved in misconduct and/or violation of standard operating procedures.

Under the SOP of the traffic investigation and enforcement department (procedure for arranging traffic and opening traffic routes), the formal application approval process to the department for escort riders must be done within seven days unless there were emergencies. The officer-in-charge will then evaluate the application and decide before approving the application, which is then logged.

The police have contacted the driver of the car, believed to be in his mid-20s, to come forward to submit his statement. “We have asked the individual to step forward to facilitate investigations under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to see if there were any elements of tarnishing the image of the police,” Shuhaily said.