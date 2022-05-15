In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 May 2022 1:18 pm / 0 comments

After a quick preview back in January, the 2022 QJMotor SRT800 and SRT800X are now officially launched in Malaysia, priced at RM39,888 and RM42,888, respectively. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks are expected in MForce dealer showrooms for delivery in July for orders placed now.

Intended as the successor model to the Benelli TRK adventure-touring motorcycle series, the SRT800 comes with typical German and Italian inspired adventure bike styling. Power for the SRT800 comes in the form of a parallel-twin displacing 745 cc.

Fed by EFI, the Euro 5, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine is claimed to produce 75 hp at 8,500 rpm, with 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via an assist and slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Differentiating the SRT800 and the SRT800X are the wheels, with the SRT800 coming with cast alloy wheels while the SRT800X gets spoked wheels. For wheel and tyre sizing, the SRT800 wears 120/70 front and 180/55 rear rubber on 17-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, the SRT800X gets tubeless spoked wheels, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, shod with 110/80 and 150/70 sized tyres. Suspension is done with adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload and compression adjustable monoshock at the back.

Brembo supplies twin four-piston callipers for the front wheel on 320 mm discs and and a single-piston calliper clamping a 260 mm disc at the rear, with Bosch two-channel ABS as standard equipment. The SRT800X comes standard with aluminium top and side boxes.

Inside the cockpit a 5-inch TFT-LCD full-colour display displays all the necessary information. The SRT800 weighs 254 kg with 810 mm seat height while the SRT800X comes in at 260 kg, with seat height set at 835 mm, while fuel capacity is identical at 18.5-litres.