In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2022 11:36 am / 0 comments

Of late, Ford’s Malaysian distributor Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has been promoting the “Ford Ranger lifestyle” rather than the truck itself. These days, many people buy pick-up trucks for their activities and the image, so the “Living the Ranger Life” campaign makes plenty of sense.

You do cool things with a cool vehicle, you’re not one of those business 24/7 types in their executive saloon. That seems like what the message is, and it’s backed by the Ford Ranger Getaways series, which is described as a community and experiential platform designed to provide customers with a unique experience of Living the Ranger Life through a series of handpicked local adventures.

“A segment first in Malaysia where customers can make bookings via a digital platform, these specially curated outings aim to offer opportunities for customers, their friends and families to get together and build camaraderie with like-minded individuals while supporting domestic tourism that has been impacted by the pandemic,” said Turse Zuhair, MD of SDAC-Ford.

Held in March, the Ranger/Raptor Training Experience in Sepang was said to be a big hit with Ranger owners, which had the chance to discover the full capabilities of their pick-up truck. Customers travelled from as far as Kuantan and Johor Bahru to participate in the intensive one-day guided session with trained instructors. Modules covered included a series of tarmac and off-road driving scenarios at the Sepang International Circuit and within the district of Sepang.

Next up in the Ford Ranger Getaways series is an off-road durian adventure to Penang on June 18. The two-in-one off-road course will start at Ford Juru on the mainland and head to Jeti Batu Musang, where they will have the chance to test the limits of their Rangers across various on- and off-road courses, under the guidance of a professional driving instructor. Expect water wading, jungle track driving, light rock climbing and more.

After the 4×4 experience, the convoy will head to Balik Pulau, a well-known spot for durians. Specifically, it’s the Green Acres Orchard, which will be booked exclusively for this getaway. Following a short tour of the orchard, participants can kick back and savour the durian buffet. There’s a “normal lunch” too, of course.

The getaway is priced at RM976 per Ranger for a recommended maximum of four persons per vehicle. Bookings and payments can be completed on the Ford Ranger Getaways platform via the SDAC-Ford Malaysia website.

Not into durians? There will be more Ford Ranger Getaways to come. Also, besides getaways that involve off-roading courses and organised trips on fixed schedules, there are other experiences with open schedules that customers can arrange to suit their time and convenience. All they need to do is make the booking and show up with their Rangers and companions.

Examples of these activities quoted by SDAC are a road trip to Desaru, Johor for a guided farm adventure, a nature walk at Bukit Bendera, Penang, an Airbus A320 full cockpit flight simulator experience, or even flying a real plane around KL under the guidance of a professional pilot. Sounds fun, this Ranger life. Oh, and the truck is pretty cool too!

