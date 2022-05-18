In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 18 May 2022 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has filed a couple of trademarks with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), registering the Traz and Nexis names at the end of last month. Both were filed under class 12 and class 37, encompassing categories that are car-related.

The listings, which were unearthed by Facebook user Vanhoe Rage, who posted on both filings last week, suggest that the national automaker is placing names in the basket for a new model, like it did previously with the Axia back in 2014.

The names don’t really follow typical Perodua naming convention, but is very much in line with that carried out in 2014, when it registered the Eliana and Atrivia names subsequent to a trademark filing for the Axia – it could well be that both new monikers are options under consideration, but whether they see the light of day on a vehicle is another thing altogether.

Plenty of options for the conjecture – if the upcoming D27A retains the Alza nameplate in its second iteration, then there’s nothing else on the horizon this year that would require a new name. That’s because the automaker already intimated in January that 2022 would see the introduction of an all-new model (the D27A) and two facelifts, which we’ve speculated is likely to involve the Aruz and Axia.

Further afield, there has long been talk of the brand coming up with a B-segment SUV sized larger than the Daihatsu Rocky-based Ativa, so a new name would be needed for that, although that isn’t expected to appear on the horizon this year.

Interestingly, the MyIPO listings also reveal trademarks filed under Daihatsu Motor for e-Smart, e-Smart Hybrid and e-Smart Technology, and P2 started testing a Rocky e-Smart Hybrid in the country late last year. However, given how the company works, the eventual model, should it appear for our market, is likely to carry the Hybrid suffix and retain the Ativa nameplate.