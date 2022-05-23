In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 May 2022 10:19 am / Comments are Disabled

Combining remarkable levels of performance and technology with attractive designs, the Volkswagen Passat Elegance and R-Line are talented sedans that can deliver not just an engaging and smooth driving experience, but are also made to be seen in.

Stocks of both Passat models are readily available at dealerships, which means there’s no waiting period and you’ll be able to drive away in your new pride and joy in no time. The best part is you’ll be doing just that while taking full advantage of the savings that come with the 0% sales and service tax (SST) exemption that ends on June 30, 2022.

Among the many advanced technologies that come standard on the Passat Elegance and R-Line is the Discover Pro infotainment system, which consists of a high-definition 9.2-inch touchscreen and a range of handy features like navigation as well as AppConnect for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto functionality. On the Passat R-Line, your aural experience is enhanced by the 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 12 strategically placed speakers.

That’s not all, as there’s also a triple-zone Climatronic climate system to keep occupants comfortable, powered seats with 12-way (Passat Elegance) or 14-way (Passat R-Line) adjustment and a 30-colour ambient lighting system so you can set the mood inside the cabin.

When you’re behind the wheel of the Passat Elegance, you have at your disposal a 2.0 TSI turbocharged engine as well as a new and improved seven-speed wet-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG). Delivering an impressive 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque along with a combined fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100 km.

If more performance is what you find appealing, the Passat R-Line with a six-speed DSG delivers even higher outputs of 220 PS and 350 Nm, while offering a combined fuel consumption of just 6.9 litres per 100 km – it’s truly the best of both worlds: power and efficiency.

There’s added style and sportiness to go along with the grunt too, as the Passat R-Line is kitted with a sportier trim inspired by the high-performance Volkswagen R model range

The interior of the R-Line also comes with Nappa carbon-style black leather seats, an R-Line steering wheel, aluminium sports pedals and a black headliner. Another significant addition is Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and Driving Mode Selection that allows you to customise the characteristics of engine, transmission and suspension to best suit your driving style.

The Passat Elegance and R-Line also prioritises safety with their Side Assist with blind spot monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These join other safety systems like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), Hill-hold Control, Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and Proactive Passenger Protection System.

Find out more on the Passat on Volkswagen Malaysia’s official website – with that said, the best way to experience everything the Passat Elegance and R-Line have to offer is to try out these features yourself, so head on over to your nearest authorised Volkswagen dealership to arrange for a viewing and test drive.

While you’re busy enjoying your time with your new Passat Elegance and R-Line, rest assured that your ownership experience is well taken care of with the standard five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free service and five years roadside assistance.