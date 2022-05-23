In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 May 2022 10:20 am / 4 comments

The future of the Hyundai Sonata seems bleak, if reports of its discontinuation are to be believed. Company insiders told South Korean newswire Chosun that the Sonata will indeed be discontinued, with its assembly lines set to be converted to produce more electric vehicles.

Hyundai is in the midst of preparing a midsize electric sedan known as the Ioniq 6, which sits on the same E-GMP platform as the popular Ioniq 5. The new EV will be unveiled later this year, but there is currently no plans to produce an electric Sonata.

An insider said there is a possibility, but the project is not a priority. “We can’t rule out an electric Sonata, but we’re prioritising the development of a compact electric car rather than a less popular midsize vehicle.”

Based on sales figures for the past few years, the automaker just can’t seem to catch a break with the Sonata, especially after a successful run with the YF. The styling for the current eighth-generation model is deemed too radical for buyers in its home market, causing its popularity to dwindle. What was once the bestseller in South Korea is now the sixth bestselling car.

Meanwhile, back at home, there’s just one variant of the Sonata on sale – the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported from South Korea, with prices starting from RM189,888. Each purchase comes with a five-year or 300,000 km warranty coverage.

It’s powered by the automaker’s 2.5 litre Smartstream four-cylinder MPI engine making 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles). Watch our review to see what we think of it, and feel free to check out the full details and specifications on CarBase.my.