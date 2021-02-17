In Car Reviews, Cars, Hyundai, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 17 February 2021 5:48 pm / 0 comments

https://youtu.be/w2kC4A3zQSI

Last month, we went over the five standout features of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5 Premium. Today, we take a more incisive look into the Korean D-segment sedan to see if it has the chops to take on the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and even the Volkswagen Passat.

To quickly recap once more, there’s just one variant of the Sonata on sale, and that is the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported from South Korea and carries a price tag of RM189,888 (with 50% SST exemption). Note that this is the introductory price for the first 50 units, after which it will go for RM206,888. Each purchase comes with a five-year or 300,000 km warranty coverage.

For powertrain, it gets the automaker’s 2.5 litre Smartstream four-cylinder MPI engine making 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles). There is a GDI direct-injection version of this engine that’s sold in other markets, offering 193 PS and 245 Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed auto. Unfortunately, that is not available in Malaysia due to fuel quality concerns, we’re told.

So, as far as D-segment sedans go, how appealing is the eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata? Find out what we think in the video review, above. Also, tell us what you think of it! You may also check out the full details and specifications on CarBase.my, and compare it against its rivals.