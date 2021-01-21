Last year, the Malaysian D-segment sedan market was stirred with multiple entries such as the CKD Honda Accord turbo, Volkswagen Passat R-Line, and the Hyundai Sonata.
There is only one variant of the eighth-generation executive sedan available, that being the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported from South Korea and can be yours for RM189,888 (with 50% SST exemption), which is the introductory price for the first 50 units.
Now, we’re in the midst of readying the full video review, so in the mean time, help yourself to this short clip, showcasing the five most interesting features about the new Sonata. There’s actually more than meets the eye (especially with that eye-watering price tag) with this one!
Comments
‘Five cool things’, trying to copy Carwow eh?
So where’s the ‘five annoying things’?
Looking mantull gile this Hyundai Sonata, winner of 2021 North American Car of the Year award. Tahniah Hyundai !
Add another 5 good things still can’t justify for the price tag :)
The PRICE it is selling for ????? …… Any Car Owner will Prefer a BMW or Mercedes which has MANY advantages being a Reputable Brand with a LONG history and Quality.
Hmm.. Ok it got 5 cool things.. but still an ugly car..