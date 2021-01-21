In Cars, Hyundai, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 21 January 2021 4:56 pm / 5 comments

Last year, the Malaysian D-segment sedan market was stirred with multiple entries such as the CKD Honda Accord turbo, Volkswagen Passat R-Line, and the Hyundai Sonata.

There is only one variant of the eighth-generation executive sedan available, that being the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported from South Korea and can be yours for RM189,888 (with 50% SST exemption), which is the introductory price for the first 50 units.

Now, we’re in the midst of readying the full video review, so in the mean time, help yourself to this short clip, showcasing the five most interesting features about the new Sonata. There’s actually more than meets the eye (especially with that eye-watering price tag) with this one!