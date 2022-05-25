In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 May 2022 10:57 am / 0 comments

During the media launch of the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Explorer, the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 adventure-tourer was also on display, with pricing from RM49,900. On sale in Malaysia since last February, the Tiger Sport 660 comes in Lucerne Blue, Sapphire Black dan Graphite/Black, while the Red and Graphite colour variant retails at RM50,900, not including road tax, insurance and registration.

The basis of the Tiger Sport 660 is the Triumph Trident 660 (RM43,900), carrying the same inline-triple engine. The Tiger Sport 660 is claimed to deliver 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and torque is rated at 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm, with power getting to the ground via six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Biased more towards the touring sides of riding, the Tiger Sport 660 is designed for road riding, along with a larger 17.2 litre fuel tank compared to the Trident 660’s 14-litre unit. Similarly, with adventure-touring styling, the Tiger Sport gets the same Showa suspension as the Trident 660, but with 150 mm of travel, placing the seat at 835 mm.

The TFT-LCD instrument panel is specific to the Tiger Sport 660, with connectivity to the MY Triumph app via Bluetooth as a an optional accessory. This gives the rider connection to a smartphone and GoPro camera, with specific functions for both able to controlled via the handlebar switch pod.

Standard on the Tiger Sport 660 are two ride modes – Road and Rain – along with two-channel ABS and switchable traction control for off-road duty. Braking is done by Nissin, twin two-piston callipers clamping 320 mm discs on the front wheel and 255 disc with single-piston calliper at the back while wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres in 120/70 and 180/55 sizes.