Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2021

Joining the Triumph Trident 660 in the Hinckley motorcycle maker’s middleweight range is the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660. The Tiger Sport 660 is expected to arrive in Malaysia by the end of January for showroom display while pricing is still being discussed at principal level but expected to be below RM50,000, possibly a little lower.

Biased towards the “touring” side of the adventure-touring equation, the Tiger Sport 660 comes with the trademark Triumph triple, producing 81 PS at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. For comparison, two of the Tiger Sport 660’s competitors in this market segment, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the Kawasaki Versys 650, put out 71 PS/62 Nm and 67 PS/61 Nm, respectively, along with the Aprilia Tuareg 660 with 80 PS/70 Nm.

Attention has been paid to rider and pillion comfort, the Tiger Sport 660 coming with 41 mm diameter Showa upside-down forks in front and Showa monoshock with dual-rate spring at the back, with remote preload adjustability. Rolling on 17-inch cast alloy wheels, the Tiger Sport 660 is stopped with dual Nissin two-piston brake callipers on 310 mm discs in front and single-piston Nissin calliper at the back on a 265 mm diameter disc.

With 17-litres of fuel in the tank, the Tiger Sport 660 gives a theoretical 370 kms of range according to Triumph’s fuel consumption figures. Meanwhile, ready to roll, the Tiger Sport 660 tips the scales at 206 kg – the V-Strom comes in at 216 kg while the Versys weighs 217 kg – while seat height is set at 835 mm.

Inside the cockpit, a TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information the rider needs while installing the optional My Triumph connectivity system gives turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control as well as smartphone and music control. Available are two ride modes – Road and Rain – along with traction control and ABS while the rider has the option of switching off traction control if desired.

Other riding conveniences include a height-adjustable windshield, only needing one-handed operation while span adjustable levers allow adjustment to suit rider hand width with a slip and assist clutch reducing effort on the six-speed gearbox. Lighting is with full LEDs throughout, including self-cancelling indicators.

The Tiger Sport 660 comes in three colour options – Lucerne Blue/Sapphire Black, Korosi Red/Graphite and Graphite/Black. Ready to accept luggage with built-in mounting points along with the long list of optional accessories such as a quickshifter, the Tiger Sport 660 comes with a 16,000 km or one-year interval between service visits.