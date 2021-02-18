In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 February 2021 11:07 am / 0 comments

Latest addition to the Triumph triple stable in Malaysia is the 2021 Triumph Trident 660, priced at RM43,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Choosing the premium colour option for Triumph’s latest middleweight naked sports bumps the price up by RM1,000 to RM44,900with stocks expected to arrive in Triumph Malaysia showrooms on February 20.

In comparison, the Trident 660 is priced at the equivalent of RM38,757 in UK and RM41,383 in Thailand. Local competition in the middleweight naked sports market comes from the four-cylinder Honda CB650R, priced at RM43,499 while the Kawasaki Z650 ABS (RM35,609) and the Yamaha MT-07 (RM38,888) are both parallel-twins.

The Trident 660 is powered by a liquid-cooled, inline-triple with 12-valves and DOHC, putting out a claimed 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, the Trident 660 delivers most of its torque across 90% of its rev range, designed to make Hinckley’s new middleweight easy to ride and approachable to riders of all skill levels.

Slotting in below its bigger sibling, the Triumph 765, the Trident 660 comes with Nissin two-piston callipers clamping twin 310 mm discs and a Nissin single-piston calliper at the back with a single 255 mm disc. Two-channel ABS is standard and there are two riding modes – Road and Rain – with switchable traction control (done via instrument menu option) and ride-by-wire throttle.

Suspension uses Showa 41 mm diameter upside-down forks with separate functions in each fork leg (SFF), non adjustable. The rear end of the Trident is propped up with a Showa monoshock that offers adjustable preload damping.

Weight is claimed to be 189 kg and seat height is set at 805 mm, with the one-piece seat cut narrow to allow shorter riders to get both feet on the ground without discomfort. Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is a round, colour TFT-LCD screen with “white on black” readout and LED lighting is used throughout, the headlight being a single round unit in the traditional manner.

There are four colour options for the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 in Malaysia, the standard solid colour option giving the rider a choice between Crystal White or Sapphire Black. Selecting the Premium colour option gives Silver/Diablo Red or Stealthy Matte Jet Black/Matte Silver Ice.

Service interval on the Trident 660 is 16,000 km and a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty is provided against manufacturing defects. Bookings are now being taken for the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 and thus far, over 50 units have been sold in Malaysia, prior to local pricing being made known.