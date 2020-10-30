In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2020 10:24 pm / 0 comments

Latest entry into the middleweight motorcycle market is the 2021 Triumph Trident 660, with a launch price of 7,195 pounds sterling (RM38,757). The Trident 660 joins the Hinckley firm’s lineup of naked sports bikes including the 765RS, 765R and 765S and faces competition from the likes of the Yamaha MT-07, Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650F in its class.

Carrying Triumph’s signature engine configuration, the inline-triple, liquid-cooled with 12-valves and DOHC, the Trident 660 gets a claimed 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. There is also a restricted power version, meant for the UK’s A2 licence class, that gets 46 hp at 8,750 rpm and 59 Nm at 5,250 rpm.

From Triumph’s press kit, the Trident 660 delivers most of its torque across 90% of the rev range, complementing the six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. This is coupled with span-adjustable clutch lever, allowing a wide range of rider’s to get comfortable on the Trident 660.

Seat height, set at 805 mm, and wet weight at 189 kg, are designed to be similarly accommodating to the entry level rider, with the seat itself cut narrow to allow both feet on the ground without stretching. The seat itself, padded for comfort of both rider and passenger, is a one-piece affair similar to the unit on the previous generation model 675 and passenger grab handles are an extra-cost option.

Braking on the Trident 660 is done by Nissin, with two-piston callipers on twin 310 mm discs and a Nissin single-piston calliper at the back with a single 255 mm disc. ABS is standard and there are two riding modes – Road and Rain – with switchable traction control (done via instrument menu option) and ride-by-wire throttle.

Suspension is with Showa 41 mm diameter upside-down separate function forks (SFF) that has non-adjustable rebound and compression damping in separate fork legs while the rear end is held up by a Showa mono shock with adjustable preload damping.

The twin headlight of the 765 series Triumphs, and the previous 675/1050 Street/Speed Triples, one of the most polarising aspects of Triumph triples, is gone, replaced by a unique to the Trident 660 single, round, 7-inch LED headlight, along with LED tail light and turn signals. Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is a round, colour TFT-LCD screen with “white on black” readout.

Fuel is carried in a 14-litre tank and there are four colour options for the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 – Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matte Jet Black/Matte Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black. For Malaysia, pricing for the Trident 660 is likely to be known in the early part of 2021 with a guess at pricing being around or below the RM45,000 point.