25 May 2022 5:00 pm

The latest fuel prices in Malaysia are in – the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices for the coming week of May 26 to June 1, 2022, and the coming week charts a new record high for RON 97 petrol in the Malaysian market.

While last week’s RON 97 price hike was relatively marginal at a two sen gain compared to the week before it, the latest update sees another hike of 37 sen to RM4.70 per litre for the premium grade of petrol.

Meanwhile, the price of RON 95 petrol carries on as it has, staying put at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre. as capped by the Malaysian government since February last year. Similarly, prices of diesel fuel remain unchanged, remaining at RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 1, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 22nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 176th in total since it was introduced in 2019.