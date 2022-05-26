In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 May 2022 2:41 pm / 1 comment

Ford has officially announced the Ranger XL and XLT models in Thailand, nearly two months following the debut of the higher-end Ranger Sport and Wildtrak. Up to 12 variants are available for the XL and XLT line-up, with prices ranging from 554,000 baht (RM71k) to 943,000 baht (RM121k).

Included in the price is a five-year or 150,000 km factory warranty, plus a complimentary first-class insurance for the first year. According to Headlightmag, the XL is available in three body styles – Single Cab, Extended Cab and Double Cab, while the XLT only comes in Extended Cab or Double Cab formats.

All models are powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel, making either 150 PS at 3,500 rpm and 350 Nm at 1,500 – 2,750 rpm, or 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. Ford says the engine is B20 biodiesel compatible, and the 170 PS version is the sole offering for the XLT range.

A choice of five-speed manual, six-speed manual (both versions share the newly developed MT88 transmission) or six-speed automatic (6R80) can be had depending on the variant, but the auto is only available on select XLT models.

What’s interesting is that even the entry-level 4×2 workhorse (the one with reflector headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, unpainted exterior trims and two airbags) comes with an eight-inch digital instrumentation, and the huge 10.1-inch touchscreen display, complete with Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system.

This enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and it also has a built-in e-SIM for over-the-air software updates, WiFi hotspot functionality, as well as remote smartphone access via the FordPass app. Extended Cab models get four speakers, while the Double Cab variants get upgraded with six airbags and six speakers.

Move over to the XLT range and you get the nicer LED reflector headlights with C-clamp shape LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, rear air con vents, and reverse camera. 4×4 variants come with an electronic locking rear differential and Terrain Management driving mode.

An optional RM5,000 package can be specified for XLT customers as well. This includes front and rear parking sensors, ESC with free wheel protection system, Hill Launch Assist and Roll Over Mitigation, auto high beam, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning with brake support, and lane keeping assist. This one’s a no brainer, really.

With that, the Ranger line-up in Thailand is complete. In case you missed the news, the Ranger Raptor has already been launched in the Kingdom, and Thai customers get the red hot 3.0 litre EcoBoost V6. The Ford Performance pick-up is priced at 1,869,000 baht, which is roughly RM234k after conversion. They will all be coming to Malaysia soon, so stay tuned, folks!

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger XLT