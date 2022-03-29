In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 March 2022 12:44 pm / 0 comments

The latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has gone on sale in Thailand, where the performance flagship of the Ranger pick-up range is produced, and priced at 1,869,000 baht (RM233,804).

Headlining the specifications list for the Thai-market Ranger Raptor is the 3.0 litre EcoBoost V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine, which is listed as producing the full outputs of 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

These outputs are sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel-drive with a new electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, with a locking differential on each axle.

A plethora of drive modes are offered; on-road modes include Normal, Sport and Slippery, while for off-road there are Rock Crawl (maximum traction and momentum on looser surfaces), Sand, Mud and Ruts, and the Baja off-road “race” mode. There is also Trail Control, essentially a form of cruise control for off-road driving that works up to 32 km/h, and is aimed at helping the driver when there is difficult terrain to navigate.

Suspension for the 2023 Ranger Raptor has been completely redesigned, with lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms; the adaptive Fox dampers are the 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass items with Teflon-infused oil which reduce friction by 50% compared to those on the previous model.

The Fox setup also includes a Bottom-Out control system that prevents the vehicle from squatting under acceleration. Meanwhile, rolling stock on the 2023 Ranger Raptor is a set of BFGoodrich K02 tyres measuring 285/70R17.

On the exterior of the Ranger Raptor, standard equipment includes matrix LED adaptive headlamps, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, LED front foglamps and tail lamps, automatic rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable and folding side mirrors, wheel arch extensions, aluminium side steps with anti-slip coating, 12-volt and 230-volt power outlets in the tailgate floor, and the EasyLift tailgate mechanism.

Inside, standard interior equipment for the 2023 Ranger Raptor is comprised of a 12.4-inch colour instrument display, a 12-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen with Sync 4A connectivity including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports as well as a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Safety kit includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, ABS, EBD and stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, AEB with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert and braking, a 360-degree view camera system, reverse braking assist, evasive steering assist, active park assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

Four exterior colours are offered for the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor in Thailand – these are Absolute Black, Arctic White, Code Orange and Conquer Grey.

GALLERY: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor