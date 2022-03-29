In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 29 March 2022 12:58 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Ford Ranger was on show at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), with Ford releasing official pricing for its latest pick-up. Only double-cab models are available for now, consisting of the Sport and Wildtrak variants.

First, pricing – the range starts at 929,000 baht (RM116,400) for the 2.0L Turbo HR (high-rider) 6MT, rising up to 964,000 baht (RM120,700) for the 6AT version and 1,049,000 baht (RM131,400) if you want a 4×4 model. The Wildtrak, meanwhile, is priced at 999,000 baht (RM125,100) for the Turbo 6MT, 1,049,000 baht for the 6AT, 1,159,000 baht (RM145,200) for the Bi-Turbo 10AT and 1,299,000 baht (RM162,700) for the 4×4.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed that the single-turbo models have been downgraded from the newfangled ten-speed 10R80 automatic gearbox to the six-speed 6R80 previously limited to the old 2.2 litre models, which is a shame. The six-speed manual is a new MT88 unit.

The engine itself continues to be the EcoBlue “Panther” four-pot diesel that produces 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm – 10 PS and 15 Nm down from before. The Bi-Turbo variant pushes out 210 PS (-3 PS) at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm. Neither the 250 PS/600 Nm 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel nor the 302 PS/452 Nm 2.3 litre turbo petrol mill are offered here.

As previously reported, the new Ranger sits on a redevelopment of the T6 platform and gets a completely redesigned exterior, sporting the Maverick-style C-clamp LED headlights, large hexagonal grille, prominent front and rear haunches and three-dimensional LED taillights. There are also integrated steps on the sides of the bed to make it easier to reach into the cargo area.

Sport and Wildtrak models are differentiated via the front bumper (the Wildtrak’s is more aggressive), 18-inch wheel designs and the Wildtrak’s roof rails and sport bar. The higher-end model also gets puddle lights and a bedliner with integrated 12-volt and 230-volt sockets, plus ventilated rear disc brakes instead of drums.

Inside, the Ranger gets a wholesale revamp, with the biggest change being the standard portrait-format touchscreen that measures 10.2 inches across on the Sport and 12 inches on the Wildtrak. An eight-inch digital instrument display is also fitted across the range.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, an electronic parking brake, leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera and a Qi wireless charger. The Wildtrak adds a powered driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a 230-volt socket and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

As for safety, the Ranger comes as standard with six airbags and stability control, with the Wildtrak adding a knee airbag. Only the Wiltrak Bi-Turbo models get autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and reverse AEB.

The good news is that the driver assistance systems I just mentioned can be had on other models (minus adaptive cruise control and lane centring on the Sport variants), although they come at an extra cost.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Sport official global photos