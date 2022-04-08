In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 8 April 2022 7:39 pm / 0 comments

Ford has announced pricing for the new Ranger Raptor in Australia, where the high-performance pick-up truck will be sold at AU$85,490 (RM269,200). This makes it AU$6,100 (RM19,200) more expensive than the outgoing Raptor X, which came with the same 2.0 litre twin-turbocharged turbodiesel as the Wildtrak.

By contrast, the new model will be offered Down Under with a new 3.0 litre biturbo petrol V6, which produces 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm – 184 PS and 83 Nm more than the old oil burner. The same engine is fitted to the Thai Raptor, which also received a 140,000 baht (RM17,600) hike to 1,869,000 baht (RM234,800). It remains to be seen if Malaysia will get the petrol or diesel engine, the choice of which will likely influence the price.

The Raptor is also fitted with a new active exhaust, a ten-speed automatic gearbox, permanent all-wheel drive with a new electronic transfer case, front and rear locking differentials and revamped suspension. The latter features aluminium upper and lower control arms and adaptive versions of the Fox dampers with 2.5-inch internal bypass Live Valves. Trail Control, a form of off-road cruise control, is also standard.

On the outside, the Raptor gets the same new design as other Ranger models, replete with Maverick-style C-clamp headlights, a larger grille, flared fenders and three-dimensional LED taillights. As usual, the sportier model adds the Ford script on the grille, wheel arch extensions, front fender vents and beefy bumpers and front skid plate, while a new vented bonnet has also been thrown on.

As standard, the Raptor rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and knobbly BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres. Unique to the Australian (and New Zealand) markets are beadlock rollers that prevent the tyres from slipping on the rim; they cost a heady AU$2,000 (RM6,300).

Inside, the Ranger’s rugged-looking cabin, 12.4-inch digital instrument display, 12-inch portrait touchscreen and stubby electronic gearlever are joined by the Raptor’s lurid orange highlights, including on the F-22 Raptor-inspired seats and steering wheel 12 o’clock marker. Also fitted are magnesium paddle shifters and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.