In Cars, Ford, Video Reviews, Videos / By Mick Chan / 20 October 2022 3:04 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia earlier this month, the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor brought a considerable step up in engine outputs over those of the regular Ranger pick-up truck range, as the off-roading oriented version packs 397 PS and 591 Nm of torque from its 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that is mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and selectable four-wheel-drive.

More often associated with rally cars, an anti-lag system also features in the powertrain of the latest Ranger Raptor. Activated through the Baja mode, this keeps the turbochargers spinning off-throttle for up to three seconds to enable quicker response when the driver gets back on the power afterwards.

The more prolific powertrain joins a more beefed-up chassis and body ensemble as well, given its off-road performance slant; the underbody of the Ranger Raptor gets a steel bash plate that is 2.3 mm thick for the protection of crucial components, and is twice the size of the item installed on the standard Ranger.

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor in Malaysia – click to enlarge

Reinforced areas for the Ranger Raptor over the regular Ranger include the frame structure, front suspension towers, rear suspension brackets and more. For added off-roading capability, the Ranger Raptor also gets Trail Control, which is essentially a type of cruise control for off-road use which operates up to 32 km/h, leaving just the task of steering to the driver as the system handles throttle and braking.

Off-road prowess is further bolstered in the 2022 Ranger Raptor with Bottom-Out Control, which prevents the rear end of the vehicle from squatting under hard acceleration and aiding control at the front end as a result. The system does this by stiffening the rear dampers in the last 25% of their travel. By the way, we’ve also compiled a list of the five key features in the Ranger Raptor; check them out here.

We’ve also had a go in it, as our man Eu Jin has sampled the high-performance dual-cab pick-up truck in Brisbane, Australia, taking it through its paces both on tarmac as well as on dirt paths. Is it worth the RM259,888 asking price here in Malaysia? Watch our review of the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor here, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor in Malaysia