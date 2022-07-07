In Cars, Ford / By Paul Tan / 7 July 2022 7:34 am / 3 comments

Ford Malaysia distributor Sime Darby Auto ConneXion has officially opened registration of interest for the next generation Ford Ranger, which looks to be making a Malaysian debut very soon.

You can click here to key in your details on a SDAC Ford microsite. The ROI form is very simple – just your name, phone, email and the state you are located in are required.

SDAC has also planned a public debut for the new Ford Ranger at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on July 23-24. You will have to sign up here to attend the event.

If you’re from another state, don’t worry, the Ranger will head up to Queensbay Mall Penang on August 3-7, Toppen Shopping Centre JB on August 10-14, Vivacity Megamall Kuching on September 7-11 and Suria Sabah Shopping Centre KK on October 5-9. Just remember to sign up here to attend the preview.

The Ford Ranger is already in Thailand, where it is available in XL, XLT, Sport, Wildtrak and Raptor forms. All non-Raptor models are powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel, making either 150 PS at 3,500 rpm and 350 Nm at 1,500 – 2,750 rpm, or 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

A choice of five-speed manual, six-speed manual (both versions share the newly developed MT88 transmission) or six-speed automatic (6R80) can be had depending on the variant, but the auto is only available on select XLT models.

The next gen Raptor is very interesting – it gets a massive power bump over the outgoing Raptor and switches to petrol power. Under the hood is a 3.0 litre V6 EcoBoost petrol engine with 397 at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. It’s sold in Thailand for 1,869,000 baht (RM228k).

By the way, placing a booking for the Ranger after last month’s SST deadline has no effect because pickup trucks are classified as commercial vehicles and did not qualify for an SST exemption in the first place.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger XLT

GALLERY: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor