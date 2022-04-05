In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 April 2022 1:58 pm / 0 comments

With the debut of the second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor, the Blue Oval’s performance division mid-sized pick-up truck has been earmarked to feature both the headlining 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine as well as the 2.0 litre biturbo-diesel unit that serves elsewhere in the Ranger line-up.

For the Australian market, news has since emerged that the high-performance variant of the double-cab pick-up will be powered by the petrol powerplant Down Under, with the diesel unit going to other markets instead, Car Expert reports.

“The V6 petrol was always the motor for the [Ranger] Raptor for this generation of the vehicle, but [we recognise] there will still be customers that want the [economy of diesel fuel]. And so, the other end of the bandwidth the biturbo four-cylinder diesel in some markets is actually going to continue,” said Ford Ranger Raptor chief programme engineer Dave Burn.

“Not in Australia, but for some markets where a V6 isn’t appropriate, the biturbo four-cylinder diesel will continue,” Burn continued, referring to the 2.0 litre biturbo diesel that makes 213 PS and 500 Nm.

For reference, the 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine in the Ranger Raptor produces 397 PS at 5,650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive; it is this engine that also powers the 2023 Ranger Raptor that has gone on sale in Thailand.

The Ranger Raptor is also distinguished by its off-road biased hardware, such as Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass dampers with lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, along with a Bottom-Out control system that prevents the vehicle from squatting under acceleration. Rolling stock on the 2023 Ranger Raptor is a set of BFGoodrich K02 tyres measuring 285/70R17.

GALLERY: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor