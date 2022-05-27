Own an electric car and find yourself frequenting Klang lately? Well, good news. Pantai Bharu Holdings has just installed a brand new 60 kW DC fast charger at its headquarters, located at Jalan Meru, Kawasan 17, Klang.
The sole charger is supplied by Exicom, and it supports three charging interfaces – CCS2, CHAdeMO and Type 2. It’s already listed on PlugShare, which specifies that it’s free for the public to use. Note that this charger is only accessible from 9 am to 6 pm daily.
This marks the latest addition to the growing list of public chargers in Malaysia. To make it easier for EV owners looking for a DCFC point, you may refer to our full list of all the known DCFC locations presently available in the country.
Comments
Since this is free I hope Sinkies will come use this charger for their EV instead of stealing electricity. Jangan buat malu negaramu.