In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 May 2022 5:32 pm / 1 comment

Own an electric car and find yourself frequenting Klang lately? Well, good news. Pantai Bharu Holdings has just installed a brand new 60 kW DC fast charger at its headquarters, located at Jalan Meru, Kawasan 17, Klang.

The sole charger is supplied by Exicom, and it supports three charging interfaces – CCS2, CHAdeMO and Type 2. It’s already listed on PlugShare, which specifies that it’s free for the public to use. Note that this charger is only accessible from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

This marks the latest addition to the growing list of public chargers in Malaysia. To make it easier for EV owners looking for a DCFC point, you may refer to our full list of all the known DCFC locations presently available in the country.