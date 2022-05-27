In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 May 2022 11:28 am / 3 comments

Here’s a curious case of a Singaporean car fuelling up in Johor and leaving without paying. Curious because we can’t quite pin down how exactly it happened – perhaps you can help.

So here’s the case. The Singaporean-registered Kia Sorento you see here bought diesel at a petrol station in Bukit Indah, JB. Except that the driver didn’t actually buy the fuel, as he/she allegedly left the station after filling up, without paying. The petrol station then put up a notice and a CCTV screengrab of the Kia, asking the owner to come back and settle the bill.

As with most misdemeanours these days, it went viral, picked up by social media pages in Singapore. The caption on the SGRV Admin Facebook page reads “Kia Sorento Diesel failed to made payment for fuel at Bukit Indah, Johor. Bukit Indah JB petrol station cashier asks to post”. They did a number plate search for SNA 9151 S and the official info shows 2.2D, so it’s diesel that was allegedly stolen.

By the way, unlike RON 95 petrol, Singaporean vehicles are allowed to pump diesel in Malaysia, but the purchase is limited to 20 litres per day at petrol stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border (Bukit Indah is within the zone). The price of diesel in Singapore is around S$3 (RM9.60) per litre and in Malaysia, subsidised diesel is capped at RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends. Based on these prices and the 20L limit, the savings for the Kia Sorento is RM149.

Not paying for what you bought is not right. Singapore residents are already saving so much (more so with the current SGD-MYR exchange rate) and surely going viral for a gain of less than S$50 is not worth it? Inflation is creeping up everywhere (newsflash to Malaysians: yes, even in SG), but unlike in Malaysia, you’re quite well off if you have a car, and this is the latest Sorento, not a Picanto. There’s also a chance that the driver truly forgot, of course.

But what puzzles us is how this happened. Presumably, the Kia driver went for a cash purchase and the cashier didn’t ask for payment before authorising the pump? It’s quite the norm for them to ask to hold some cash for full tank purchases, so perhaps this transaction slipped through. What do you think?