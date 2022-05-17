In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 May 2022 5:31 pm / 3 comments

The reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore land border on April 1 saw no shortage of traffic heading into the country, and with it, plenty of reports of Singaporean motorists refuelling with RON 95 petrol at Malaysian fuel stations during the first week of the reopening.

This action is of course not allowed, as foreign-registered vehicles (including motorcycles) are prohibited from buying RON 95 – which is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government – under a ban that has been in place since August 1, 2010.

Monitoring subsequent to the initial period has largely put the activity in check – last month, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) has said it will constantly run checks at petrol stations to prevent this from happening.

But what about diesel, which is also subsidised by the government and is presently capped at RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, and at RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7? Under the ruling, Singaporean-registered diesel vehicles are allowed to purchase diesel at a Malaysian petrol station.

However, there are caveats to this allowance, which came into effect on October 1, 2020 – the purchase is limited to 20 litres per day, and can only be made at petrol stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border gate. Presumably, this is to allow vehicles (primarily, commercial) that utilise the fuel enough of it for the return journey to the republic.

Singaporean motorists can of course refuel their vehicles with RON 97 petrol without limit, provided the fuel is supplied directly into the tank of the vehicle. At present, RON 97 retails for RM4.31 per litre. In Singapore, the price of RON 95 starts from SGD3.12 (RM9.88) per litre, while prices of RON 98 start from SGD3.60 (RM11.40) per litre. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in Singapore is around the SGD3 (RM9.50) per litre mark