In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 29 April 2022 7:43 pm / 0 comments

The topic of Singaporeans purchasing banned RON 95 petrol rages on, as it has been since the Malaysian-Singapore land border was opened again on April 1. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has said it received a total of 18 complaints of foreign vehicles being filled up with the subsidised fuel – all of them filed in Johor – since the beginning of the year, Bernama reported.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that half of those complaints have resulted in investigation papers being opened, with petrol station operators called in to have their statement reported. “The cases are being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and there are no plans yet to take action against the owners of the foreign-registered vehicles.” he added. “That is why we encourage petrol station operators to put up signs [prohibiting the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles].”

The government has barred the sale of RON 95 petrol – which is heavily subsidised and is reserved for Malaysians – to foreign-registered vehicles since August 1, 2010. Foreigners are only allowed to purchase RON 97 and above, which is priced at RM3.94 per litre this week, a difference of RM1.89 over RON 95’s price of RM2.05 per litre. Fill up a 40 litre tank and you’re looking at a premium of more than RM75.

Several measures have been taken by KPDNHEP to deter wrongdoers, including deploying plain-clothed enforcement personnel, monitoring petrol stations and even studying the possibility of prosecuting offenders themselves. It has also urged members of the public to make complaints through either the official e-complaint platform, a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317 or via the toll-free hotline 1-800-886-800.