28 May 2022

The owner of the Singapore-registered Kia Sorento which mysteriously managed to refuel without paying at a fuel station in Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru has returned to pay for the fuel bill.

SG Road Vigilante posted an update on the case at 7:58 pm yesterday. According to the post, the station personnel had received RM70.60 for the previously unpaid diesel bill.

But the amount paid raises another question – if you divide RM70.60 by the current B7 diesel price of RM2.35 per litre, you get 30 litres of fuel.

This actually exceeds the quota of diesel allowed to be purchased by Singapore-registered vehicles at fuel stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border gate.

We have covered this rule in a story earlier this month. The reason for this ruling is the same as why Singapore-registered vehicles cannot buy RON95 petrol – it is a subsidised item for Malaysia-registered vehicles only.

There are no restrictions on how much diesel a Singapore-registered vehicle can buy further than 25 km from the border, with the reasoning that it would need to use the fuel to travel up north, but if you check Google Maps, the Bukit Indah station is less than 25 km away so the 20 litre rule applies at that station.