In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 1 June 2022 5:08 pm / 5 comments

Time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices for the coming week of June 2 to 8. The good news is that there’s no increase to the price of RON 97 petrol this week, but its users will still be paying a handsome sum for it.

The fuel, which hit a record high last week, remains priced at RM4.70 per litre for the coming week. This should also mean no change to the two special unregulated petrol formulations on sale in the country – Petron’s Blaze 100 reached RM5.60 per litre last week, while Shell’s V-Power Racing touched RM6.20 per litre, the highest they’ve ever been.

There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, which continues on at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre that was set for it in February last year. Likewise, diesel remains at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends and RM2.35 per litre for Euro 5 B7.

These prices will be effective from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 8, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 177th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.