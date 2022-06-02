In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2022 3:37 pm / 4 comments

This is the new Toyota GR86 Special Edition, a limited-edition version of the second-generation sports car that first made its debut in the United States last June. Limited to just 860 units, the Special Edition will go on sale for the 2023 model year and comes with some unique touches that serve to celebrate “the pure fun of sports car driving,” according to Toyota USA.

Based on the existing Premium grade, the Special Edition comes with an exclusive Solar Shift orange paint finish. This is accompanied by a black rear duckbill spoiler as well as unique GR graphic for the C-pillars.

The forged wheels are also new for the Special Edition. Still 18 inches in size, they feature a GR-specific design and are finished in matte black. Paired with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, the wheels also come with matching centre caps and lug nuts in black.

We don’t have any images of the cabin, but the company did say that the car will get an Ultrasuede/leather-trimmed interior with a special badge that is colour-coded with the exterior.

Mechanically, it’s the same GR86 that we know, with a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four engine delivering 231 PS (228 hp) and 249 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or automatic, both equipped with a rear Torsen limited-slip differential as standard.

However, the Special Edition does get a GR catback performance exhaust system with stainless steel pipes, black chrome tips and debossed GR logos that the company says will “leave a deep, growling auditory signature in its wake.”